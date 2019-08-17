Calipari adds Welch to roster as a walk-on

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's basketball roster expanded on Thursday.
Riley Welch, a 6-foot guard, has joined the team, giving the Wildcats three walk-ons this year. Welch, who played at UC Irvine and College of the Desert, has enrolled as a junior and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Brennan Canada and Zan Payne also are walk-ons.
"I can't even begin to describe how excited I am to be joining the greatest program in the history of college basketball," Welch said. "There is nothing better than University of Kentucky basketball and I still can't believe how fortunate I am to be able to learn every day from a Hall of Fame coach as well as compete against the best players in the country day in and day out."
Riley is the son of Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach John Welch.
"Riley, like his father, is a true gym rat," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "Riley wants to get in the gym and work, so he will be a great addition to this group. I've known Riley and his family for a long time. He comes from a basketball family that loves this game and loves challenges. I'm excited to have him in the program and be a part of our family."
As a freshman, Welch scored 14 points at UC Irvine and averaged 8.2 points and made 31 shots from long range at College of the Desert.
Including Welch, the Wildcats will have six newcomers on the squad next season, with six of those true freshmen.
Welch is from Chatfield High School in Littleton, Colorado and helped his high school reach the Colorado Activities Association Hall Final Four three years ago.
