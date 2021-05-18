Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON -- Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster.
Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year's squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
"I chose the University of Kentucky because it gives me the best opportunity to make a run at a national championship and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA," Wheeler said. "I can't wait to get to Lexington and get to work."
Kentucky coach John Calipari is looking forward to having Wheeler on the roster and said he's the type of player "that dictates the pace of the game, who gets easy baskets for himself and his teammates, and who can be disruptive defensively."
"He is what you look for in a point guard in that he puts his teammates in positions to score, yet he can score the ball in bunches when he needs to," the Kentucky coach said. "He was a second-team all-conference player as a sophomore and almost routinely put up games with double-digit assists, including setting the SEC Tournament record this last season with 13. I am excited for him to be a part of this program and my guess is our players will be too."
Last season, he was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference performer and led the league with 7.4 assists per game and led Georgia in scoring with 14 points per game as a sophomore point guard. Wheeler began the season with three consecutive double-double performances and started 43 of 57 games in his two seasons in Athens. Her tallied nine points per game as a freshman and added 4.5 assists per game.
Following Georgia's 73-70 loss to Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament last March, Bulldogs coach Tom Crean praised Wheeler's performance.
"We love having Sahvir on the floor, obviously," Crean said at the time. "We're asking him to do a lot. He's got to be able to get a couple blows. I go home at night when I don't get him any rest, I really wish that I did. … He's doing a fantastic job, getting better. His improvement from one year's time here to where he's at right now this year, amazing, absolutely amazing.
"He has not wasted many days, whether it was during the pandemic at home in Houston or with us. There's no doubt about that. And he's got a future."
