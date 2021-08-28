Former standout Sean Woods to help UK tip off 'Unity Series'

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, Morehead State head coach Sean Woods talks with one of his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh. Morehead State athletic director Brian Hutchinson says its review of Sean Woods is "nearing completion" as the suspended men's basketball coach faces a misdemeanor battery charge in Indiana. Woods has been suspended since Nov. 22 and faces a Feb. 9 hearing in Evansville on the charge. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)