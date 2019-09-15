Kentucky's annual NBA Pro Day will be televised on the SEC Network

The sixth-annual University of Kentucky men's basketball Pro Day is set for Oct. 6 at the Joe Craft Center and will be televised on the SEC Network.
The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will feature scouts from all 30 NBA teams in attendance for the yearly event. Seth Greenberg and Jimmy Dykes will call the practice session which will feature a combine-style workout for scouts.
Coaches and staff will direct the players through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging. All 30 NBA teams were represented during the previous five seasons. The televised practice will serve as a warm-up before Big Blue Madness, which will take place the following week on Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena.
Members of the team delivered packed lunches to Picadome Elementary School on Friday as part of the school's outreach through God's Pantry program. The team also visited Cassidy, Landsdowne schools on Friday.
Future leaders
Nate Sestina and women's basketball senior Jaida Roper were scheduled to participate in the Southeastern Conference Leadership Council sessions on Friday-Saturday in Birmingham.
The goal of the Leadership Council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
Among the agenda items for the group is dinner and a conversation with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, and the 28 student-athletes will also have an opportunity to engage with men's and women's basketball officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating. Keyon Dooling, former Missouri student-athlete, author, motivational speaker and former NBA player, will speak to the group on Saturday on the topic of mental wellness.
The Men's Basketball Leadership Council and the Women's Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each January.
