LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's basketball schedule is finally set.
The Wildcats unveiled a schedule that will feature nine non-conference games and 18 Southeastern Conference encounters beginning Nov. 25 against Morehead State in the Bluegrass Showcase at Rupp Arena. The showcase also will feature Detroit Mercy and Richmond, with each team playing the other once. The Wildcats will take on Mercy on Nov. 27 and Richmond two days later.
The seating capacity at Rupp Arena will be at 15 percent and adjustments will be made to accommodate fans, players, coaches, and other personnel in attendance this year.
"This schedule will serve as a great test for our young team," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "We will have to learn to fail fast. Things will be a bit different in how we do things to stay safe, but we are going to make this as normal of an experience for our players and our fans as we can, and I'm confident what we've put together will prepare us to make a run at the end of the season. Like everyone else, I can't wait to return to competition."
All but two of Kentucky's five games in December will be at home. The Wildcats will play Kansas in the Champions Classic at a site to be announced on Dec. 1 and will take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Dec. 6. Kentucky also will play Notre Dame at home on Dec. 12, followed by a neutral site game against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 19 in Cleveland.
The Wildcats will take on in-state rival Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 26, before starting SEC play against South Carolina on Dec. 29 at Rupp Arena.
On the league schedule, Kentucky will play Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and Auburn twice, in addition to games against South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.
Kentucky will host Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30. Although top-heavy, Calipari is glad the school and conference were able to produce a schedule for the upcoming season.
"With all that we've been through the last eight months, we are beyond grateful to return to competition and begin the 2020-21 season," Calipari said. "We don't know exactly how this is all going to play out with the virus, but the health and safety of our players and our staff is going to be at the forefront of everything we do.
"I want to commend our staff for being on top of the schedule. When it became clear to us that we were going to have to make adjustments, our staff was all over it. I am really pleased that we not only preserved most of our previous agreements but also kept the type of opponents on our schedule that are going to challenge our guys and help them grow."
University of Kentucky 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule Date Time At Opponent Location Nov 12 (Thu) 7 p.m. Home Pro Day Lexington (Memorial Coliseum) Nov 20 (Fri) 9 p.m. Home Big Blue Madness Lexington (Memorial Coliseum) Nov 25 (Wed) TBD Home Morehead State University Lexington (Rupp Arena) Nov 27 (Fri) TBD Home Detroit Mercy Lexington (Rupp Arena) Nov 29 (Sun) TBD Home University of Richmond Lexington (Rupp Arena) Dec 1 (Tue) TBD Neutral University of Kansas Chicago (United Center) Dec 6 (Sun) TBD Neutral Georgia Tech Atlanta (State Farm Arena) Dec 12 (Sat) TBD Home University of Notre Dame Lexington (Rupp Arena) Dec 19 (Sat) 4:15 p.m. Neutral UCLA Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) Dec 26 (Sat) TBD Away University of Louisville Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center) Dec 29 (Tue) TBD Home University of South Carolina Lexington (Rupp Arena) Jan 2 (Sat) TBD Away Mississippi State University Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum) Jan 5 (Tue) TBD Home Vanderbilt University Lexington (Rupp Arena) Jan 9 (Sat) TBD Away University of Florida Gainesville, Fla. (Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center) Jan 12 (Tue) TBD Home University of Alabama Lexington (Rupp Arena) Jan 16 (Sat) TBD Away Auburn University Auburn, Ala. (Auburn Arena) Jan 20 (Wed) TBD Away University of Georgia Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum) Jan 23 (Sat) TBD Home Louisiana State University Lexington (Rupp Arena) Jan 26 (Tue) TBD Away University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum) Jan 30 (Sat) TBD Home University of Texas Lexington (Rupp Arena) Feb 2 (Tue) TBD Away University of Missouri Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena) Feb 6 (Sat) TBD Home University of Tennessee Lexington (Rupp Arena) Feb 9 (Tue) TBD Home University of Arkansas Lexington (Rupp Arena) Feb 13 (Sat) TBD Home Auburn University Lexington (Rupp Arena) Feb 17 (Wed) TBD Away Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium) Feb 20 (Sat) TBD Away University of Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena) Feb 23 (Tue) TBD Home Texas A&M University Lexington (Rupp Arena) Feb 27 (Sat) TBD Home University of Florida Lexington (Rupp Arena) Mar 2 (Tue) TBD Away University of Mississippi Oxford, Miss. (The Pavilion at Ole Miss) Mar 10 (Wed) TBD Neutral SEC Tournament First Round Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena) Mar 11 (Thu) TBD Neutral SEC Tournament Second Round Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena) Mar 12 (Fri) TBD Neutral SEC Tournament Quarterfinals Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena) Mar 13 (Sat) TBD Neutral SEC Tournament Semifinals Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena) Mar 14 (Sun) TBD Neutral SEC Tournament Championship Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
