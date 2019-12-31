Possessions will matter for Cats in Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kentucky won its share of games in the rain this season and was never intimidated by Mother Nature. It appears playing in the rain won't be an option for the Wildcats on the final day of 2019.
The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 56 degrees when the Wildcats take on Virginia Tech here in the Belk Bowl at noon Tuesday.
"We'll do a couple of dances to see what we could do," coach Mark Stoops said. "It is what it is. We're going to play any which way. Our team will be ready to play."
The chatter has been heavy between the two teams but the Wildcats (7-5) have been focused on the task at hand rather than off-the-field hype.
"We know the type of team we are," Kentucky linebacker Josh Pashcal said. "We don't talk, we don't make a lot of noise. All we do is work hard and we're going to go out there and play with our brothers and have our brothers' backs. That's something that we always do. We don't focus on talking another team down and that's not the identity of our team. We're a humble group and we love playing the game with our brothers."
During a Media Day session Monday, Virginia Tech's players in attendance were complimentary of the Wildcats . Hokies safety Reggie Floyd praised the Wildcats' ability to recover after losing their top two quarterbacks at mid-season.
"It shows a lot of character and how much they stick together," Floyd said. "They play together and for each other and with each other and that's something you really don't find with a lot of teams. I feel like we're pretty much the same way. We play for each other and the people on the sidelines."
Kentucky owns a 11-6-2 record over Virginia Tech and hasn't played the Hokies since a 14-7 victory in Frank Beamer's first season at the helm of the program in 1987. Virginia Tech defeated the Wildcats 17-15 the previous season in 1986. Floyd predicts a close showdown when the teams meet for the first time in more than two decades.
"I can't wait and I know they can't wait," Floyd said. "It's going to be very brutal and a brutal game."
EASY TRANSITION
When the Wildcats switched to a run-oriented attack after Lynn Bowden took over under center, Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg said the transition was easier because of offensive coordinator Eddie Gran's approach to the change.
"It wasn't easy, but coach Gran made it as easy as it could have been," he said. "He made the transition pretty seamless and let us know that there were going to be some changes, but we're still going to go out there and do the same thing. We're not changing everything up. They key to our offense is just being physical. We're going to go and run the ball and he made that known very early."
Stenberg is part of a graduating class that has played in four straight bowl games and said Stoops made changing the culture a priority when he was recruited more than four years ago.
"When he recruits you, he really harps on you changing the program, letting people know that we're a great football team and we expect to win games every year and we want to be competing for Southeastern Conference Championships."
POSSESSIONS
MATTER
Stoops said a big priority for Kentucky will be winning the turnover battle against the Hokies.
"In bowl games it's important," he said. " With us running the football, possessions are important. The game will go a bit faster than some of these bowl games you will see. We've got to make sure we make the most of each and every opportunity. If we can be up in the turnover battle, it would mean a great deal."
Scoring points also will be a point of emphasis for the Wildcats against Virginia Tech, which has limited opponents to 17 points or less in its past 25 victories.
"We've been pretty good at holding opponents under a certain amount as well," Stoops said. "In a game like this possessions matter. When you're running the football, it uses time on the clock. You don't get as many opportunities as you see in some of these other games as far as possessions., They're all going to be important. That's how we play and that's how we've played for years. Every play, every first down, it all matters to us, because generally speaking, you're in a lot of tight games."
BYE, BUD
The contest will be the last for longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, a native of Somerset. Foster has been calling defensive plays for the Hokies since 1987.
"Everybody wants this thing to end well and it's not going to be easy," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "It is what it is right now. I'm sure Bud has been reflective on his last time here and we certainly have as well."
Stoops added it won't take much to motivate Foster in his final game.
"I don't think you need any extra incentive when you're Bud," he said. "Bud has been around a long time and he's had success for many, many years. When you last 33 years as a coordinator, you're generally self-motivated. I'm sure he's going to do what he does, but I imagine (the game) is important like it is to all of us."
Gametracker: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech, noon, Tuesday. TV/Radio: UK Radio Network.
