Robinson, Paschal taken in 2nd round, Fortner in 3rd round of NFL Draft

LEXINGTON -- Wan'Dale Robinson will begin his professional career in the Big Apple.
The Kentucky wide receiver was chosen in the second round as the 43rd overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday night. It marked the fourth straight season the Wildcats have had a least one player chosen in the first three rounds of the draft and Robinson became the 19th player drafted in Mark Stoops' tenure as coach at Kentucky.
The former Kentucky Mr. Football hauled in 104 passes for 1,334 yards in his only season with the Wildcats after transferring from Nebraska. Both receiving statistics set a single-season records.
Three picks later, the Detroit Lions selected defensive lineman Josh Paschal as the 46th overall pick of the draft. Paschal served as team captain for three seasons and made a successful return to the field after he recovered from cancer.
During his career, Paschal played in 52 games and started 37 of those contests. He collected 37 tackles for a loss and 13.5 sacks. He had 15.5 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season.
Also Friday night, Kentucky senior center Luke Fortner was chosen in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 65th overall pick.
Fortner, a 6-foot-6, 297-pound "super senior" from Sylvania, Ohio, was a two-time Campbell Trophy semifinalist who played in 54 career games for Kentucky.
After switching from right guard to center prior to the 2021 season, Fortner found his niche, excelling in his new role on the "Big Blue Wall." He graded at 84.5 percent for the 2021 season, including 19 knockdown blocks. He earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference accolades from SEC Coaches and was a second-team All-SEC pick by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.
After making two trades to pick up extra draft picks, the New York Giants took wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson of Kentucky in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.
He gives the Giants an option in the slot should Sterling Shepard have trouble returning from an Achilles tendon injury late last season.
The Giants dropped down in both their second-round trades.
First, they traded the No. 36 pick overall to the Jets for No. 38 and a fifth-round pick. Just as quickly they dealt the 38th pick to Atlanta for the 43rd overall and an extra fourth-round choice.
The Jets took running back Breece Hall of Iowa State with the 36th pick and Atlanta took edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State.
"We had deals in place before the draft started," Giants general manager Joe Schoen said, adding Robinson is a versatile piece who will fit into the offense.
Defensive end Josh Paschal, one of the most beloved players in Kentucky football history, was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 46th overall pick in the second round.
Offensive lineman Luke Fortner was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 65th overall selection.
