Stoops addresses play by Daniel, senior expected to play at Miss. St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kash Daniel is expected to play Saturday when Kentucky takes on Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville.
Earlier this week, a video posted on Twitter by WYMT in Hazard, showed the senior Kentucky linebacker allegedly gripping Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's ankle following a two-point version attempt in the fourth quarter.
On Thursday, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said he addressed with the play with the Southeastern Conference office but said he wasn't "going to get into the hypotheticals."
"I've addressed the issue and will move on," Stoops said. "But in general, nobody is going to intentionally hurt anybody. That's not going to happen on our team."
The play occurred in the fourth quarter of Kentucky's 29-21 loss to the Gators. Florida scored 19 unanswered to prevent a second consecutive loss to the Wildcats.
Earlier this week, Daniel said he has been a victim of dirty play and said his hand was "caught underneath (the pile)" and "I instantly (got) stepped on."
"I'm not out there to hurt anybody," Daniel said. "… I'm not out there to twist no one's ankle or hurt nobody. End of story."
Going into Saturday's contest, Daniel is second the team with 19 tackles, including 13 solos. He also has recorded an interception, the first of his collegiate career, in a win over Eastern Michigan. He also has broken up a pass and has been credited with one quarterback hurry.
