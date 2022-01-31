CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) — State Police have arrested a Kentucky man after a trooper was wounded by gunfire.
The trooper was taken to a hospital in Cynthiana by a state fish and wildlife officer who was nearby and transferred him to a trauma center, said Capt. Paul Blanton, state police public affairs commander. The trooper, who was wearing a protective vest, was responsive when he got to the hospital, Blanton said.
The trooper was in stable condition and was expected to be released soon, state police said Saturday afternoon.
State police and Lexington police arrested 22-year-old LeeQuan T. Taylor, of Lexington, around 10 p.m. EST Friday. Taylor is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, state police said in a media release Saturday. He was jailed at the Bourbon County jail.
The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday within about five minutes of the Cynthiana hospital, state police said.
