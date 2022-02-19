FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are conducting a survey to get public input on a plan that will guide preservation efforts for historic buildings and other sites over the next five years.
The survey was launched this week by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office and will be open through April 1, the agency said in a statement.
The 5-minute survey seeks to gather people’s opinions on preservation goals for the state and for individual communities and on the best tools to reach those priorities, the statement said.
Many communities have common issues including demolition by neglect, to need to work collaboratively to preserve and reuse old buildings and protecting historic structures from natural disasters, officials said.
Information collected will be incorporated into the next Kentucky State Historic Preservation Plan.
