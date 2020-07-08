RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake.
Tyler Grant, 17, of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface near a ramp area on Monday, news outlets reported. His body was recovered about 45 minutes later.
Russell County Coroner Mark Coots released Grant’s identity Tuesday.
Lake Cumberland is in south central Kentucky. Coots said two international students drowned in the lake in early June.
