CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) — The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from Kentucky Lake, officials said.
The 17-year-old's body was recovered Sunday after authorities were notified about a male that went under the water and didn't resurface, Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner told WPSD-TV. Curtner is also a part of the Marshall County Rescue Squad that responded to the lake.
The boy went under near the Kentucky Dam Convention Center, officials said. His name wasn't released.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
