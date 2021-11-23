A missing 3-year-old boy from Tennessee stands on the beach with Orange County Sheriff's deputies at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The missing boy from Tennessee and a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky were found safe in Southern California and the younger child's father was arrested, authorities said. Deputies found Noah Clare and his cousin, Amber Clare, Thursday morning the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. (Patrick Smith via AP)