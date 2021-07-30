FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have identified the remains of a Tennessee woman found in Kentucky 20 years ago.
Kentucky State Police said Thursday the remains were confirmed to be Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson of Nashville. She was 45 at the time of her death.
State police began investigating after the remains were found on Oct. 9, 2001 near Interstate 65 in Simpson County, near the Tennessee border.
The DNA Doe Project helped investigators identify the remains. The project, started in 2017, helps identify unknown remains using genetic genealogy and raises funds to cover the lab costs.
