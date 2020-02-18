Heavy flooding rains apparently have moved out of southeastern Kentucky, ending the threatening four-feet-a-day rise of Lake Cumberland and quietening fear of a damaging lake level.
The lake crested at 6 a.m. Sunday at 729.78 feet above sea level, almost 7 feet above the tree line. The water remained stable for 10 hours and then began a very slow fall. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the lake had fallen 3 inches from its crest.
The current lake rise is small potatoes to last February when the water rose 33 feet above the tree line, 4 feet higher than it had ever been. The record water level did major damage to recreational areas around the lake.
There have been no reports of damage from current high water levels but status of the planned beach relocation project at Pulaski County Park has become iffy.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Thursday " ... we'll have to do the best we can do ... depending on the weather and lake level."
The county has permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move the existing beach to the opposite side of the boat ramp and courtesy dock. The work has to be done while the lake is at winter pool. Because of the current high lake level the beach area on the east side of the park across the lake from Fishing Creek Recreation Area is under water.
The judge-executive suggested it may be necessary to refurbish the existing beach this this summer. "There's still sand there," he said. However, the way he talked no final decision has been made at this point. "There will be something for people to use ... the Corps may not let us call it a beach ... but people can us it," Kelley promised.
Randy Kerr, civil engineer in the Water Resources Section, Hydrology and Hydraulics Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, said last week an effort would be made to draw the lake down to the SEPA (Southeastern Power Administration) curve, a slow rise from winter pool to summer pool between February and mid-May. Some 30,520 cubic feet of water per second were being released through the dam at noon Tuesday.
Showers were in the area Tuesday but the National Weather Service indicated precipitation would amount to only between a quarter and half inch. Remainder of the week will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s and lows dropping into the low 20s. Rain is in the forecast next weekend.
