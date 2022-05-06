At least two people were injured in what the National Weather Service is confirming as a tornado, which passed through southern Pulaski County Friday afternoon.
The storm blew through around 2:30 p.m., with the most severe damage occurring in the Bronston and Antioch communities.
Meteorologist James Luehrs of the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., confirmed that the damage was caused by a tornado although few details were available about it.
“Based off radar and the video we received, it’s pretty conclusive that a tornado was on the ground,” Luehrs said. “We don’t have details and are still assessing reports to get a better overall picture of the storm.”
Two people were reportedly hospitalized after the trailer they were in overturned on Hardwick Road in Bronston. District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk said the individuals were initially trapped inside until the county could get a backhoe and skid steer there to clear trees and allow paramedics to reach the mobile home.
“I think they’re alright,” Magistrate Strunk said, adding they were shaken up but seemed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Neighbor Denny Terry noted that the mobile home had just recently been put in place.
The strong winds overturned another mobile home just two doors down on Hardwick, but neighbors reported that the property owners were in Florida when the storm blew through.
“It’s amazing how it took down this tree and the trailer but left everything else standing,” Terry said, pointing out the “hurricane straps” that were meant to anchor the mobile home but were visible at the top of the now overturned structure.
Magistrate Strunk also reported heavy damage on Colyer Road in Bronston, but that the worst was in Antioch. The magistrate said that the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office was called for one man who had been checking on his neighbors and collapsed in the road.
“It’s bad; it’s been a bad day,” Magistrate Strunk said of the situation.
Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed the individual, whom he didn’t identify, had passed away but attributed the death to a heart attack rather than the tornado.
Captain Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office had also responded to the Antioch area, where crews also had to work to clear trees from the roads just to reach structures.
“We’re trying to get around and make sure that there’s nobody trapped,” he said. “That’s our main focus right now. We’ve got trees on trailers and the utility companies are down here to restore power.”
What initially captured attention on social media was the damage to Lake Cumberland Speedway. Public Relations Director Brian Abner said that owner Brandon Hargrove was on scene Friday afternoon working to clean up the property with help from several who had reached out after the tornado.
“There was severe damage done to the racetrack,” Abner told the Commonwealth Journal. “Our infield concession stand has been destroyed, the flag stand, the entry signage, bathrooms are gone, some of the bleachers have been ripped out.…It’s sucks; I’m not going to lie to you.”
Abner added that the Speedway had recently installed new LED lighting and a new speaker system, which would also have to be replaced.
Due to some larger races being held elsewhere, Lake Cumberland Speedway hadn’t scheduled races for this weekend but Abner noted that Hargrove was determined to continue with the races planned for May 14.
“In his words, whatever it takes, we’re going to be open and racing,” Abner said, again adding that several people were already working on cleanup. “We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us offering to help with anything and everything. The racing community is a tight-knit group.”
NWS Meteorologist Ed Ray had said earlier in the day that there were confirmed reports of damage due to wind in the Burnside/Bronston area, as well as a report of someone suffering minor head injuries due to the storm.
Pulaski remained under a tornado watch Friday evening through 8 p.m. as strong thunderstorms continued to move across the area.
