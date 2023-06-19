The University of Kentucky’s largest ever budget, approved Friday at $6.8 billion, includes a huge chunk dedicated to health care expansion.
Of the budget, almost $4 billion will go back into the university’s health care system. Part of that, UK said, is because of its 2022 acquisition of King’s Daughters hospital in Ashland.
Additionally, UK previously announced it would expand its Albert B. Chandler Hospital by adding a new “patient care” tower, adding beds and more clinical capacity.
UK also allocated nearly $500 million for research grants and contracts, which it says will go in large part toward studying cancer, diabetes, substance misuse, neuroscience, heart disease, energy and “systemic issues around race and equity.”
Kentucky ranks poorly for cancer, diabetes, heart disease and substance abuse.
“UK is delivering on its promise to advance Kentucky,” university President Eli Capilouto said in a statement. “We were created nearly 160 years ago with an essential mission and singular focus – to advance Kentucky – its health, its economy and its quality of life. With this budget, we demonstrate how we are honoring that mission today and how we are preparing to continue to honor our promise to the commonwealth for the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.