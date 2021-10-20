LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky will purchase 44% of the output of a new 125-megawatt solar power facility, through an agreement with its electricity provider, Kentucky Utilities Company, the university said.
The McCracken County facility is expected to be online in 2025. The solar facility is expected to provide roughly one-third of the electricity consumed by the campus.
Four other organizations, including the University of Louisville, also plan to buy power from the project.
“We are well are on the way to achieving our greenhouse gas emissions target of a 25% reduction by 2025,” said Shane Tedder, UK’s sustainability officer.
