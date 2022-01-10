WALTON, Ky. (AP) — A woman and two children were killed and a man was injured in a stabbing in northern Kentucky, officials said.
Deputies responding to an apartment in Walton on Sunday evening arrived to find two adults and two children with multiple stab wounds, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The woman, Monique S. Pena, 31, and children, 12-year-old Nikki Romero Pena and 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena, were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The man, Matthew Farrell, 36, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.
Farrell suffered stab wounds to his torso, neck and upper body and has been discharged from the hospital, authorities said on Monday. He is cooperating with the investigation.
The stabbing was isolated to the residence and deputies said they do not believe any outside suspects were involved. The investigation is continuing.
No further information was immediately released.
