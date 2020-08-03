Pulaski Park beach

Daniel Massengale, 39, of Lexington, died Sunday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency while swimming at Pulaski County Park.

 File

Tragedy struck this weekend at Pulaski County Park with the death of a swimmer Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Massengale, 39, was swimming in Lake Cumberland near the park's beach area when he apparently suffered a medical emergency around 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk, family members were able to get Massengale to the bank, where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner at 1:29 p.m.

An autopsy was performed Monday, but Strunk said that a preliminary cause of death was not immediately clear. Rather than drowning as the cause of death, the coroner had previously theorized that Massengale could have suffered a heart attack or pulmonary embolism.

Among the agencies also responding to the scene were Somerset-Pulaski EMS and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Tags

Recommended for you