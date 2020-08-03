Tragedy struck this weekend at Pulaski County Park with the death of a swimmer Sunday afternoon.
Daniel Massengale, 39, was swimming in Lake Cumberland near the park's beach area when he apparently suffered a medical emergency around 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk, family members were able to get Massengale to the bank, where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner at 1:29 p.m.
An autopsy was performed Monday, but Strunk said that a preliminary cause of death was not immediately clear. Rather than drowning as the cause of death, the coroner had previously theorized that Massengale could have suffered a heart attack or pulmonary embolism.
Among the agencies also responding to the scene were Somerset-Pulaski EMS and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
