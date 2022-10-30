LONDON - There has been an arrest in connection to the fatal collision which killed a London Police Officer in Sunday’s early morning hours.
Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN, has been charged with murder of a police officer and aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, as alcohol is currently suspected to have been a contributing factor.
Trooper Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, announced in a press conference that the two-vehicle accident happened around 12:49 a.m. Sunday morning and involved a 2022 Dodge pickup truck and a 2019 Dodge Charger operated by LPD Officer Logan Kendall Medlock, 26, of Keavy, who was on duty at the time.
Trp. Pennington said at press time, the accident is believed to have been a T-bone collision. “We believe that the operator of Unit 1 was going northbound on KY 229 and the police officer was traveling southbound on South Main Street,” he said.
As a result of the collision, according to a release issued shortly thereafter, Officer Medlock suffered life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Byrd was not injured in the collision.
At press time, Trp. Pennington said, KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was still investigating the cause of the accident. Pennington expected them to be on scene for several more hours. However, the road is open.
“This department is hurting today; this community is hurting,” Trp. Pennington said of the tragedy. “They’ve lost one of the good guys. Please show this department and their families some respect. The next couple of days are going to be tough.”
“Logan was an outstanding police officer,” London Police Chief Travis Dotson said. “We love him and we’re heartbroken.”
Ofc. Medlock was a legacy officer with the London Police Department, the son of Assistant Chief Randy Medlock, and had served with the department as a patrolman for three years. He began his career in law enforcement with the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The officer was married with a five-year-old son.
Byrd has been lodged in LCCC in lieu of a $1 million bond.
KSP's Critical Incident Response Team was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County EMS, London City Fire Department, London ECO Tech, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.
