It was a hero’s welcome and a hero’s goodbye — both long overdue.
All along the route taken from Pulaski Funeral Home to the Sloans Valley Cemetery, people stopped to observe, to hold up flags, to pay their respects. Floyd Dee Helton was going to his final resting place, at last, after nearly 80 years and more than 4,400 miles.
Helton, of Somerset, was serving as Navy Seaman 2nd Class on the USS Oklahoma when the battleship, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, was among those attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7, 1941.
The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize and resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen — SEA2 Helton included. He was 18 at the time.
The events at Pearl Harbor impacted history, as they brought the United States into World War II.
The fallen heroes were initially interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries until September 1947, when the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) transferred the remains to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks in hopes of identifying them. At that time, the laboratory was only able to confirm the identities of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma.
The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Floyd Helton.
Years later the Navy contacted Helton’s surviving family members, according to niece Vicki Easley, with half-brother Carrol D. Helton and his son Herb submitting DNA samples in hopes of identifying their loved one. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) was finally able to identify the Pulaski sailor on April 23, 2020.
It would take a little over another year to finally bring Helton back to Pulaski County for burial at Sloans Valley Cemetery, next to his father and near many other relatives from both sides of his family.
Pulaski Funeral Home worked with the family and military personnel on Helton’s services.
The procession left Pulaski Funeral Home around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, going down U.S. 27, going west on Ky. 80 to the Ky. 914 bypass, then getting back on South U.S. 27 to go to the cemetery. The route was announced beforehand, so people could come out and pay their respects.
The procession was escorted by police cars, fire trucks, and the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group, which works to account for POW (prisoners of war) and MIA (missing in action) soldiers.
“Everything went perfect,” said Tyler Hibbard, funeral director with Pulaski County Funeral Home. “It was something honorable, an outpouring of respect from the citizens of Pulaski County. We were bringing back one of our own, someone who was a citizen here nearly 80 years ago.”
At the gravesite, the family had a service at which Helton was honored with a 21-gun salute, as well as the presentation of a flag with 48 stars on it, representing the 48 states at the time during which Helton would have served.
“The family asked for the Pledge of Allegiance to be said, and everyone pledged to that (48-star) flag,” noted Hibbard. “... I thought it was cool how many families brought small children out. (That’s) bringing them up the right way, showing them the need to pay respect to those who fought for us.”
He estimated that there was in excess of 40 motorcycles and vehicles, including first responders, as part of the procession.
The solemn ceremony may have been attended by some 200 people but in many ways, it was an intimate family affair. Helton’s lone surviving half-sister — 91-year-old Louise Valentour — asked her son-in-law, retired Methodist minister Ken Easley, to conduct the graveside service which also featured contributions from Helton’s nephews Herb Helton, whose DNA helped identify the sailor, and Jerry Valentour.
In addition to the various agencies and organizations assisting in bringing SEA2 Helton home, Valentour thanked the commonwealth of Kentucky “for all those we saw along the way that came out.
“In my mother’s words as we came here,” he continued, “all the young men and women who have served deserve this type of response.”
Rev. Easley’s sermon focused on “peace” — not only as the end of war but as a state of tranquility, freedom and harmony.
“For our family, this has been a very emotional time as you might guess,” the minister said. “…Here in the beautiful valley, located in the hills of our old Kentucky home, I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that our hearts and minds are feeling a deep sense of peace because after nearly 80 years, the mortal remains of our brother, uncle, patriot, faithful son and grandson have been returned to their rightful place…”
Rev. Easley concluded his sermon with a moving a cappella version of the Navy hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” while his wife rang a bell signifying her uncle’s end of watch.
After the service, Mrs. Easley described the outpouring of support from people not just locally but coming down from Cincinnati. “Every overpass had people on it and the cars that pulled over…it’s been so special,” she said.
Mrs. Easley echoed her husband in saying that bringing her uncle home has given the family “a true peace” — particularly for her mother, whom she said became more determined to see the mission through in the year since her half-brother was identified. It had been the fondest wish of their late father (Easley’s grandfather) that Floyd be found and brought home.
“There have been times, at her age, that she fretted about getting this done before she was gone,” Mrs. Easley said. “Now it’s done, and she doesn’t have to worry.”
Hibbard expressed appreciation on behalf of Pulaski Funeral Home to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) and Burnside Fire Department for their efforts in particular to assist in coordinating the procession, as well as all the other responders involved.
“We were asked by the funeral home to escort the body back on Thursday,” said SRT Chief Doug Baker, referring to the effort to bring Helton into Pulaski County from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier in the week. “Kentucky State Police was the lead vehicle in front. We worked with Somerset Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to keep the traffic flow.”
SRT had a similar task on Saturday, and their trucks would be set up near where the bypass connected with South U.S. 27 as the procession made its turn. The Parkers Mill Fire Department had a giant American flag waiting at that area, held up into the air, and Baker thanked them as well as Somerset Police (SPD) and Safety Officers for taking care of traffic at the intersection, with SPD, Burnside Police, and the Sheriff’s Office helping “the rest of the way,” said Baker. Other fire departments also participated in helping out the cause.
Baker said even up in Northern Kentucky and all the way back home, “there probably wasn’t a bridge that didn’t have some fire apparatus or civilians with flags.”
Truly, the occasion affected everyone involved — and the uniqueness of it, the echoes of history involved, were not lost on those who made it possible.
“We’ll probably never see anything like this again in Pulaski County,” said Baker, “bringing in a hero who was killed at Pearl Harbor. We just wanted to be able to show the family our respect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.