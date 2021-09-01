Authorities were on scene Wednesday at a pet shop in Burnside to rescue more than 100 exotic animals after the owner was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.
Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics, located off South US 27 at the Tri County Flea Market, was shut down following an investigation by the Burnside Police Department, with assistance from the Pulaski County Animal Control, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Special Investigation Unit, the Pulaski County Attorney’s Office and the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society.
Due to the scale of the operation, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) — based in Washington, DC — was also enlisted by BPD to help rescue some 150 exotic animals that were in the shop when it was shut down. The investigation got underway based on concerns by Burnside City Code Enforcement.
Local authorities served a search and seizure warrant at the pet shop around 11 a.m. Dozens of snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils and fish were found living in filthy, poor conditions typically seen in severe neglect situations. The pet store operator, 61-year-old Timothy C. Lorraine of Whitley City, was arrested by Burnside Police Department on 19 counts of animal cruelty.
HSUS representatives said in a news release that the guinea pigs and several turtles were forced to share the same enclosure, which was covered in spider webs. The water in the fish tanks was murky, and most of the animals had no apparent access to food or clean water. Hamsters gnawed frantically on the wire siding of their makeshift enclosure, and some of the rabbits were found in barren cages with nowhere to find relief from the wire flooring.
“It was deeply disturbing to witness the bleak lives of these animals in this shop of horrors,” said Todd Blevins, Kentucky director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are thankful to the Burnside Police Department and all of the organizations involved in getting these animals the care that they desperately need.”
The animals received initial veterinary exams on-scene and were surrendered to Burnside Police Department. HSUS said the animals will continue to receive much-needed attention through several organizations prepared to provide specialized care. Liberty Nature Center, Thoroughbred Exotics, Bourbon County Rescue, Paws 4 the Cause, Lexington Humane Society, Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven and KY Fish and Tank Rescue are among the groups taking in the animals.
“I was shocked to see animals living in these conditions,” Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill said. “It is a great relief to all of us here that these animals will have an opportunity to be rehabilitated, thanks to the help from the Humane Society of the United States and everyone involved in making this happen today.”
Lorraine was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon under a $5,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Pulaski District Court on charges of second-degree Cruelty to Animals.
