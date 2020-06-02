In this Thursday, May 28, 2020 photo, protesters rallying against police brutality surround a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in front of Bearno's restaurant, in Louisville, Ky. The protest organizers surrounded the officer and joined arms to make sure that the crowd did not touch him. The protesters were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in her home in Louisville in March. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)