SOMERSET — The victim of a reported shooting on Ky. 80 west of London has died from his injuries.
The man was fatally shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m. on West KY 80 (Hal Rogers Parkway) in London.
The roadway was closed near Glenda's Lane as first responders were on scene and investigators assessed the crime scene for a period of time. It is open as of 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
A person in a small black car reportedly shot the man and drove on west towards Pulaski County, according to scanner traffic.
A suspect in a black Ford Fusion was reportedly apprehended on East Ky. 80 just west of the Ky. 914 intersection in Somerset Wednesday afternoon after the shooting in Laurel County.
Officers with Somerset Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and Kentucky State Police were on scene where the car had been stopped.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo said the sheriff's office deputies were heading to Somerset to interview the suspect.
Acciardo said he didn't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.