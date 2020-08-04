UPDATE: The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported just after 3 p.m. that Holford has been found safe.
Original Story:
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a Eubank woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
Shian Holford, 24, is a white female with blond/ strawberry shoulder length hair. She is approximately 5’ 7” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She is medium build with blue eyes and fair complexion. According to the sheriff's office, Shian suffers from a mild mental impairment.
Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Shian was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. Monday night when she went to bed. It is believed she left her residence on foot some time during the night. She was discovered missing this morning, August 4, 2020 at around 8:00 a.m.
Anyone who has seen Shian should contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. You do not have to leave your name. You can also leave an anonymous tip by visiting the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
The investigation continues by Sergeant Cary York with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
