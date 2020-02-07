Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk has identified the victim in Friday morning's fatal crash on Ky. 461.
According to the coroner, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Eva Artis, of Somerset.
The two-vehicle wreck happened near the industrial park, according to the Kentucky State Police.
KSP has not released any more details about the crash.
The road was closed for several hours while officials worked the scene, but is now open.
