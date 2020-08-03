FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 file photo provided by Naomi Hayes, a fire burns after an explosion near Junction City, Ky. A lawsuit filed on behalf of those who were injured or who had property damaged in a fatal Kentucky pipeline explosion alleges the operator failed to maintain and repair the line. The lawsuit filed Thursday, July 30, 2020 by Danville attorney Ephraim W. Helton listed more than 80 people affected by the blast last August near Junction City(Naomi Hayes via AP)