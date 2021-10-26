LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Educational Television has created a video about the state’s thoroughbred industry that’s aimed at educating people who are considering a career in the field.
The video is part of KET’s In Demand series and includes supplementary resources such as potential career pathways and tips on getting started, a statement from KET said. It was developed with help from the Kentucky Equine Education Project, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Workforce Center and The Race for Education.
“The thoroughbred industry is looking for qualified and dedicated employees who have a passion for the industry,” said Laurie Mays, with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Workforce Center.
The thoroughbred industry generates $6.5 billion annually for the state’s economy, officials said.
