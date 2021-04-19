Denorver “Dee” Garrett displays an injury after being punched by a police officer near Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky. Sunday, April 18, 2021. In a viral Facebook video, Louisville Metro police officers were seen arresting 29-year-old Garrett near the park. In the video, an officer attempting to handcuff Garrett tells him to stop moving several times, before forcing him to the ground and punching him multiple times. (Jaime Hendricks via AP)