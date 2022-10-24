GREENUP – PFAS is shorthand for per- and polyfluoralkyl substances. Most people don’t know what they are and, if asked, might say they don’t really care.
But the federal government is dedicating a billion dollars in funding through the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to deal with PFAS in drinking water, Erik Patton of the FIVCO area development district told two city councils last week. He was present at the meetings in Worthington and Raceland and explained that this money could help water systems in the county to address PFAS in their systems.
The funds are for communities on the front lines of PFAS contamination and can be used for such things as technical assistance, water quality testing, contractor training and installation of centralized treatment technologies and systems.
PFAS are widely-used, long lasting chemicals whose components break down very slowly over time, says the US EPA, which adds that they can be found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in various food products as well as in the environment. These PFAS are found in water, air, fish and soil at locations across the nation and the globe, according to the US EPA website. They can be a health hazard with the potential to increase cholesterol levels, change liver enzymes and decrease the vaccine response in children along with other possible health effects.
Where do they come from?
Products ranging from fast-food wrappers, cleaning products, non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpet and candy bar papers. The EPA website indicates nearly 10,000 chemicals in this category, some of which are showing up in water supplies.
“Most but not all of the water bodies tested in the state thus far have shown some levels of PFAS,” said John Mura, a spokesman for the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet.
“The DEP (Department for Environmental Protection) began testing the state’s drinking water for PFAS compounds in 2019. Its five-month study, which analyzed drinking water treatment plants that covered half of Kentucky’s population – Kentuckians’ likeliest exposure to PFAS – found that all samples tested were well below the U.S. EPA Health Advisory Level for drinking water at 70 parts per trillion.”
One of the 81 systems tested was South Shore’s which showed a level of 23.2 parts per trillion for the first type and 18.9 parts per trillion for the second. Systems using the Ohio River aquifer had the greatest number of detections. South Shore used wells which draw water from the Ohio River Alluvium aquifer.
When presented with that information, combined with a concern over failing well fields, South Shore Mayor Cheryl Moore began discussing options with the state EPA. The state suggested that South Shore consider a long-term solution and proposed that South Shore modernize its system or find a new water well source located further away.
Moore and the city commission chose a different option. The city now receives its water from the Portsmouth, Ohio, water plant which is large enough to also supply future needs. The city has lines running across the bridge from Portsmouth and will be laying new lines for permanent use. The proposed location of the lines will allow the city to supply the Siloam area with water and also provide water for business which may come in.
Because PFAS are so wide-spread, they may also be found in individual wells. Mura suggests that well owners who are concerned should contact local health officials to have their wells tested or contact the Department for Environmental Protection.
People who are concerned about FPAS in their water, whether from a system, a well or a cistern, can install a home or point-of-use filter. More information is on the EPA website.
