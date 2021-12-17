FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The western Kentucky toy drive has collected at least 70,000 toys so far for families impacted by last week’s tornadoes, Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear says.
The drive will end Saturday.
The greatest remaining need is for $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards and gifts for older children and teens such as electronics, athletic equipment, books and art supplies, Beshear added.
Kentuckians can drop off unwrapped gifts at 20 sites across the state. More information about drop locations is located at www.FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive.
