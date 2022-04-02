FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An addition to the Old Trace Creek Wildlife Management Area in eastern Kentucky has more than doubled its size, officials said.
The 550-acre (222-hectares) Staggs Branch addition is just north of Old Trace Creek in Lewis County, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said. The forest on the property provides habitat that attracts white-tailed deer, wild turkeys and squirrels and officials say there’s also potential to see upland birds such as ruffed grouse.
The property was purchased with funding from the Kentucky Wetland and Stream Mitigation Program in order to perform a stream restoration project on Staggs Branch, said engineer Jessie Boles. Design work on the restoration project has already begun, Boles said.
