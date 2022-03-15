WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — A Williamsburg man was arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer after allegedly dragging a Whitley County Sheriff's deputy and hitting the Sheriff's car head-on.
Anthony Anderson, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances greater than 2 grams methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance and he was served three Whitley County arrest warrants.
After receiving a complaint of a suspicious person on March 8 at 1:48 p.m., Whitley County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Tim Baker and Sheriff Danny Moses went to the cemetery across from Mulberry Church on KY 1064. They located a silver Toyota Celica with two wanted suspects inside, Anderson and Madison Miller, 20, of Williamsburg.
At 2:50 p.m. Chief Deputy Baker and Sheriff Moses located the vehicle and the two suspects again on Rock Springs Road.
"Upon observing the deputy's vehicle, the driver aimed his vehicle accelerating and struck the Sheriff car head-on," the press release said.
Miller was served a Whitley County indictment warrant.
Chief Deputy Baker located over 4 grams of methamphetamine and over $1,200 on Anderson.
Anderson and Miller were both transported to Baptist Health in Corbin and then taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. Miller was released later that day. Anderson is still in custody and will be in Whitley District Court at 9 a.m. March 21.
Deputy Mike Lawson is investigating the incident and is being assisted by Sergeant Jonas Saunders. Deputy John Hill also assisted at the scene.
