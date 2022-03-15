WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — After beginning the jury selection process on March 1, the jury heard opening arguments and from five witnesses on Monday as the trial began for a man accused of killing three people, one of whom was pregnant.
Paul Brock, 41, is charged with three counts of murder, one count of first-degree fetal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
He is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Myers, 33, and Myers’ husband, Aaron Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in February 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers’ body was found days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock off Corinth Cemetery Road.
Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling gave his opening arguments saying that the case he will present shows all the victims were shot and killed by Brock.
Brock's attorney Andrea Kendall argued that Aaron Byers, also known as "Biggs", was who shot and killed Myers and Jackson. Kendall said in her opening arguments that Brock killed Biggs in self-defense.
Jurors heard testimony from dispatcher David Alsip; two acquaintances of Brock, Michael Christie and Dylan Hatfield; a man who lived next to the property Brock owned on Corinth Cemetery Road, Dale Frazier; and Myers' brother, Justin Collins.
Both Christie and Hatfield testified that they knew Brock from Christie selling marijuana to him. According to their testimonies, Brock had repeatedly asked to borrow a gun from Christie around the shootings, saying that he needed protection. They said in Monday's testimony that Christie eventually gave Brock a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver that was worn and had a crack in it.
Christie said that when Brock came to return the gun, Brock was muddy and he was "frantic," "borderline crying," and acting "like something bad happened." Christie said Brock "cryptically" said he needed help with burying a body. Christie also testified that he did not want to accept the gun back from Brock because he figured something bad had happened. He said Brock laid the gun on the bed and left, and then later returned to retrieve the gun.
Hatfield testified that when Brock returned the gun, he said "he was a monster and he messed up," according to Hatfield. He also said Brock cryptically said he needed help burying a body and was muddy and distraught when he came to return the gun.
Both Christie and Hatfield admitted to having a history of experimenting with drugs and the defense questioned if their memories were of what happened when they were sober, or when they were experimenting with drugs and it could have been hallucinations. Both said they were sure it happened as they were recalling it.
Collins was only questioned by Commonwealth Attorney Bowling on Monday and the trial will resume with cross-examination by the defense Tuesday morning.
Collins testified he was living at the house on Ellison Street with his grandma, sister, and brother-in-law at the time of the shooting. He knew Brock, by first name only, and knew what he looked like and his voice as Brock was there two to three times a week buying drugs from Myers and Byers, according to Collins.
Collins overviewed the events of the day saying he woke up to Brock and Myers having a conversation about Brock wanting pain pills. Collins said he knew it was Brock because he recognized his voice.
Collins stated he heard the gunshot and then Myers say, "Paul, you shot me."
Then Collins said he climbed out of a window and went to the neighbors to try to call the police, but the neighbors were not home and he could not get inside. Collins said he heard a second gunshot and saw a silver Nissan Frontier pickup in the driveway of his residence. He testified Brock came out of the house about 10 minutes later and left.
At that time, Collins said he went back to the house and got his phone to call 911. Commonwealth Attorney Bowling played the 911 call for the jury in which Collins says his grandma and sister had been shot by a guy named Paul in a silver pickup.
Collins was questioned by police and he said Corbin Police Department Detective Coy Wilson showed him photos of who Collins assumed were men named Paul in their criminal database. Collins identified the photo of Paul Brock as the one he knew belonged to the voice of the Paul who had drug dealings with Myers and Byers.
Collins testified that during the whole incident he never heard the voice of Byers nor did he see Byers. Collins said he was 100 percent sure it was Brock's voice he heard and truck he saw.
Jurors were instructed to return at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.