A Michigan woman was killed Thursday morning after the tractor trailer she was traveling in rolled over on Ky. 90 in southern Pulaski County.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at approximately 1:56 a.m. Thursday morning. Johnny Louis Curtis, 57, of Montgomery, Michigan, was driving the semi and trapped in the cab when first responders arrived.
Once he was extricated, he was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His passenger — 64-year-old Lynne Marie Curtis, also of Montgomery, Michigan — was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
A dog had also been with the Curtises, and was taken by Pulaski County Animal Control.
PCSO units responding to the scene were Deputies Ryan Jones, Logan Starnes, Brandon Smith and Tan Hudson with Lt. Jon Williams called out to assist.
They were also assisted by Bronston Volunteer Fire Department, Burnside Volunteer Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, Pulaski County Rescue Squad, PHI, Candido's Towing and Pulaski County 911.
