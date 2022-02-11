The mom/daughter duo behind Woodstock Lavender Co. launch a culinary subscription box in response to the No. 1 question they receive from customers – “How do I cook with lavender?” The Purple Spoon, a “deliciously easy” box filled with ready-to-use culinary lavender items (think lavender honey, lavender marshmallows and lavender hot chocolate) is curated every month by Mary May and her daughter Allison Horseman.
As third- and fourth-generation farmers, May and Horseman grow 14 varieties of lavender on the family’s farm in the Woodstock of northern Pulaski County. During the COVID pandemic in 2020, May and Horseman created (and still offer) a quarterly box called “Farmily” as a different way to offer lavender products to customers. The Purple Spoon is the second subscription box for the brand and the first that is monthly and culinary focused.
“People often tell us they are a bit intimidated by using lavender in food or simply don’t know how to use it. With the simplicity and convenience of The Purple Spoon, you don’t have to be a master chef to jump on this culinary trend,” says Horseman, who was active in agriculture growing up on the family farm. “We curate a box of culinary lavender items and kitchen tools, formulate recipes so you know how to use the items in your box, and offer exclusive access to live cooking demos where we demo the recipes.”
May and Horseman thoughtfully select each item for The Purple Spoon and place importance on sourcing items made by fellow female entrepreneurs and small business owners. “The Purple Spoon is a subscription box you can feel good about supporting. From custom-made aprons to unique culinary blends you can’t find on the grocery shelf, this subscription box is perfect for those who want to experiment with different ways to use lavender while also having fun in the kitchen (it’s a great way to involve kids or grandkids in cooking),” adds May, who is a grandmother of five and retired teacher.
With quantities being limited, a waiting list is online at https://www.woodstocklavender.com/subscribe.html. Those who join The Purple Spoon will be notified when subscriptions open for the following month.
