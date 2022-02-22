VILLA HILLS, Ky. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a northern Kentucky police department after two officers fatally shot an armed man during a traffic stop.
The family of Randall Lockaby, 57, of Manchester filed suit last week in federal court in Covington against the Villa Hills Police Department and two officers involved in the February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 75, The Kentucky Enquirer reported. The suit alleges officers Sean Dooley and Jacob Bolton violated Lockaby’s constitutional rights and used excessive force. It also accuses the police department of not providing appropriate training to officers.
During the traffic stop, Dooley ordered Lockaby to exit the vehicle so it could be searched. After exiting, Lockaby pulled a gun and “in less than a second, points the gun up before pointing it down,” according to the lawsuit. He did not fire the gun. The officers responded by shooting Lockaby, documents state.
Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders ruled the shooting justified about a month after it happened, saying dashboard and body cameras showed Lockaby refused to follow commands and then pointed a gun at one officer.
Attorney Jeff Mando represents the city of Villa Hills and the two officers and said his clients will “vigorously” defend the officers’ actions in court, adding that he’s confident the use of force was warranted.
“This is about as clear cut as it gets,” Mando told The Enquirer.
