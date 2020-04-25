Somerset is full of young talent. But few artists have made as big an impact at as of young an age as Will Muse.
The junior at Somerset High School is already an accomplished singer-songwriter, having recorded singles, music videos, and made appearances at events like the Master Musicians Festival and Harvest Moon Festival in Somerset. Now he has a new track out, “World in the Way,” with an inspirational message during tough times.
“I wrote the song before the pandemic,” said the 16-year-old Muse. “I wrote it based on a concept of two people who love each other very much, but the ways of the world were impacting their relationship negatively. Don’t let the world get in the way of love and humanity. I wanted to write a song that gives the listener a sense of hope and perseverance.”
Muse is collaborating on the duet with another familiar name locally, Steevie Steeves from indie-folk trio Towne, a Nashville-based act that’s performed in Somerset at the Master Musicians Festival and other venues. Muse said he’s long been a fan of Steeves’ and her “amazing” vocal talents.
“I first met Steevie about four years ago at a songwriting event here in Somerset, at the Carnegie (Community Arts Center). I immediately had immense appreciation and respect for her amazing vocal and songwriting abilities,” said Muse. “After that, I watched her perform live many times and even opened for a couple of her local shows. Fast forward a bit later, I wrote the song ‘World in the Way’ a few months before last year’s Music for Wishes event. I thought it would be an excellent idea for the song to be a duet. Knowing that her band Towne would be playing at the event, I knew she would be the perfect duet partner.”
Muse said the two had a short practice session the night before that Music for Wishes, a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation that Muse began, and it went well.
“When it came time to record the song, it was very evident to my team and I that Steevie was the perfect artist to record the song with,” said Muse. “It was a very fun process working with her in the studio and also recording the video. Her amazing vocal abilities added a lot to the song. I was very blessed to have the opportunity to work with such a gifted and very talented artist!”
Muse himself fits the same description. Having written tunes like “I Can Change” and “Spend” that have received national attention, including airplay on Radio Disney, Muse has had the opportunity to work with high-profile composer Britton Cameron and perform with country star Ronnie Milsap. Muse began pursuing music at age 5, with guitar and piano lessons. His style is inspired by the likes of The Beatles, Elton John, Prince, and Aerosmith.
Like many young people, the COVID-19 crisis has interrupted the normal course of Muse’s high school career — although Muse, with a busy schedule recording music, has long taken an unusual path to begin with.
“Even with the current situation and the cancellation of classes, I have been very busy completing schoolwork￼,” he said. “In a positive light, the current situation has given me the opportunity to devote more time to being creative musically. I have been spending time working on writing new music and working digitally on things pertaining to the music business.
“I have always worked very hard in school, maintaining over a 4.0 GPA and taking many rigorous college and advanced placement courses,” he added. “Fortunately I have been able to balance this with my music. My school has been wonderful to work with. I have a gifted plan in music that allows me to travel and pursue musical endeavors, as long as I stay up to date with my work and maintain my grades. It can sometimes be overwhelming to balance both school and music, but I will continue to work as hard as I can on both.”
Muse will also be taking part in the upcoming Romeo Entertainment Group’s “Couch Concert Series” the first Saturday in May. Originally scheduled to be the date of the annual Kentucky Derby, May 2 will still be an opportunity to witness something unique -- a livestreamed concert by Muse at 4 p.m., to be streamed at Romeo Entertainment Group’s Instagram page (Instagram.com/romeoentgroup), with a recap of the live performance posted to their Facebook page (Facebook.com/RomeoEntGroup) immediately after the initial live stream.
Romeo Entertainment Group, one of America’s largest independent buyers of entertainment, began presenting the ‘Couch Concert Series’ on Wednesday, March 18 in an effort to keep the music playing and to entertain those at home during times of social distancing.
“For the Couch Concert Series, I will be performing an array of original music,” said Muse. “I think this is a great idea. An event such as this is a great way for artists to continue to do what they love in the midst of a national crisis. I am very excited to be a part of this event!”
For those interested in Muse’s new song, “World In The Way” is available everywhere today digitally at lnkfi.re/worldintheway, along with the song’s video shot at Latitude South Studio in Leipers Fork, Tenn., available for viewing at WillMuseMusic.com and his YouTube page.
“The production of ‘World in the Way’ has been one of my favorite creative projects to date,” said Muse. “... Right now, I feel as if this song is appropriate due to all of the events impacting our world. The song is meant to give the listener a sense of hope and perseverance. Don’t let the world get in the way of love and humanity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.