Lady Maroons earn top seed in 47th District

MT. VERNON -- With a number-one seed up for grabs between Pulaski County and Rockcastle County, Chris Adkins' Lady Maroons certainly came out firing on all cylinders in a big-time game.
Both teams came in with identical, 2-0 records in district action, but it was the Lady Maroons that found themselves alone at the top of the peak when all was said and done.
For the game on Wednesday night, Pulaski County drained 10 three-point baskets, while getting contributions from everyone that walked out onto the court.
As a result, it was PC moving to 14-4 on the season overall and to 3-0 in district play, with an impressive, 62-43 win over Rockcastle County.
"We've been working on some different offensive looks and executing them, and I thought everybody on the floor tonight did a really good job with that," pointed out a very happy coach Adkins after the game.
"Obviously, it helps you out when you hit shots," added the Pulaski County head coach. "I think we turned them over close to 20 times, and we didn't always finish on the backside of that, but when you turn a 'Rock' team over 20 times, you're doing something right."
This game remained close in the opening half of play, with the Lady Maroons leading Rockcastle County 25-20 at the intermission, but in the third quarter, Pulaski County put things in another gear.
The Lady Maroons outscored The Rock 24-12 in that decisive third period of play, and PC would coast from there.
Pulaski County's leading scorer on the season -- Caroline Oakes -- was held scoreless in the first half, but she put her stamp on this one during that third quarter run by the Lady Maroons.
A pair of back to back treys by Oakes early in the third frame helped set the tone, while giving PC a 35-22 lead.
Later in the frame, a three-point basket by Sydney Margin and a hoop by Maddy Dunn, and Pulaski County was rolling with a 20-point cushion, leading the Lady Rockets at that juncture by a score of 49-29.
And, it was a total team effort by Pulaski County.
Shelby Cothron -- who seemingly made big play after big play throughout the contest -- led the Lady Maroons in the win with 17 points, followed by Maddy Blankenship, who hit five treys in the game for PC for 15 points.
Dunn also joined that duo in double figures with 10 points, while Oakes scored all nine of her points in the second half of play.
"Rockcastle County is a very nice team, and Chrysti (Noble) is a legendary coach and she does a very good job," pointed out Adkins. "Like everybody else she's had to deal with Covid all year by starting and stopping. We just play every night and hope we get to finish the season -- not just for us, but for everybody."
"So with the one seed, we get Casey County in the district tournament, and we played them early in the season way back in early-January, and they're playing better now," stated Adkins. "I haven't seen them since, but we'll get some film on them. I'm just so proud of these kids. They've persevered and stuck with it and they've gotten better. It's really nothing I have done, but it's the kids, because they've really put the time and effort into it."
Pulaski County will return to action on Thursday night at The PC Gym, hosting the Lady Cardinals of Wayne County. That game is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
PC -- 16 9 24 13 -- 62
RC -- 13 7 12 11 -- 43
Pulaski Co. -- Cothron 17, Blankenship 15, Dunn 10, Oakes 9, Martin 7, Wilson 4.
Rockcastle Co. -- K. King 14, Brown 8, Coleman 7, Lopez 5, Harper 4, Jones 3, Shearer 2.
