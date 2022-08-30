Goldstar

If you are interested in honoring a veteran with a brick in the Founder’s Circle at the Somerset Veterans Memorial Park downtown, time is of the essence.

The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is issuing a last call for purchasing bricks in this area of the park — Founder’s Circle will surround the American flag on site — as well as trees and benches that honor local war heroes and service members with placards. The deadline to purchase is Friday, Sept. 16.

A first-of-its-kind effort in downtown Somerset dedicated to honoring local veterans, Somerset Veterans Memorial Park is a partnership between the City of Somerset and SPEDA. The park’s significance is three-fold — not only will it honor local veterans, but it will beautify downtown and help with persistent drainage challenges by creating a stormwater retention system beneath the park. Construction on that retention system has been the first priority and is nearly complete.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you