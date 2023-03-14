The Somerset Independent Board of Education confirmed that the current school year will have 173 instructional days – two less than the original calendar planned for, but still three days more than the state requires.
That means that despite the district missing two days in the fall for sickness, the last day of school is still scheduled for May 23.
That is, as long as classes keep going as they should. During the Tuesday afternoon vote on the matter, Superintendent Kyle Lively noted that the May 23 date is the last day “pending any other cancellations,” to which board members pointed out that the day had started with snow, and others reminded each other about last week’s storms.
Lively told the Commonwealth Journal that while the school did not officially cancel class for the storms, students did use NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) days.
Also as part of Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved several positions for the 2023-2024 school years the exceed the staffing allocations for Meece Middle and Somerset High School.
MMS will be allocated and additional seven certified teaching positions and two instructional assistants, while SHS will be allocated and additional 10 certified positions.
Speaking of MMS, new Principal Donnie Combs was on hand to give his first annual report to the board.
He noted that the school’s Kentucky Summative Assessment scores, as reported in November, put them in the “yellow,” or medium category for the state.
Categories range from blue, green, yellow, orange and red, with blue indicating the best performing schools in a category, yellow being “average” and red being the worst performing schools.
MMS was also labeled as a Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) school for its special education programs, and Combs told board members that school staff are looking at ways for getting that score up, including having key staff and special education instructors go through TSI training from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Beyond that, the school has focused a lot on fostering a positive school culture, Combs said, and has held several events throughout the year to celebrate academic success, such as honor roll celebrations and the upcoming Beta Club inductions.
They have also held several in-school events for fun and educational purposes, such as Literacy Night, Math Bowl, a Winter Festival and several dances, Combs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.