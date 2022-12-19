Dear Editor,
I watch the evening news and follow world events. There is much coverage of what is happening on the southern border and the historic influx of illegal migrants. Now I am noticing many more Spanish speaking individuals and families in our area, in stores, restaurants, and parks.
I cannot help but wonder if these are some of the millions that have entered our country illegally. How do I react to these people? I am not racist and I normally don’t stereotype. I believe everyone should be safe to raise a family.
But if they break the law with their first act on entering the country, and further break laws like identity theft to be able to work here, what other laws will they break? They haven’t been vetted, no one knows who they are or where they come from. Then I wonder, who here is employing these people? Are these employers breaking laws, taking advantage of undocumented people because they can’t go to the police? How many of our tax dollars go to maintaining the migrant school in Somerset?
I have no problem with legal immigration but this isn’t that. No one here is really talking about these issues and the more it is swept under the rug the more suspicious it looks. What will be the end result of all of this? Light needs to be shined on this.
Richard Spurway
Somerset, Ky.
