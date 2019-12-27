Luciano Pavaratti. Jose Carreras. Andrea Bocelli.
Some of the greatest tenor voices of all time. All men.
Might Emily Stevens one day be among that number as well?
Stevens, 13, has become that rarest of things: A female tenor, selected to the Kentucky Junior High Chorus.
“I’m the only girl in the whole school who’s a tenor,” said Stevens.
Stevens is a seventh-grader at Northern Middle School, where she’s taught by the school’s choral director June Correll.
Long an alto voice, Stevens has been singing for a long time, participating in choir since she was in the fourth grade.
Sopranos and altos tend to be females, as sopranos sing at higher pitches, and altos are middle voices, typically the lowest for females. Tenors tend to be higher male voices, above baritone and bass.
However, Correll realized Stevens’ voice was changing — and she might be able to help out elsewhere in the choir.
“Mrs. Correll discovered that my voice was naturally lower,” said Stevens. “I couldn’t hit any of the alto notes anymore.
“She moved me down to tenor and I’ve been doing way better,” she added.
Even if some demographic changes come with the territory as well.
“I have to practice with all the boys,” said Stevens. “It’s really weird.”
But strong tenor voices are harder to come by in a middle school setting — as Dr. John Stroube, Kentucky Music Educators Association Executive Director noted to the Commonwealth Journal, it can be “hard to get” boys to join the choir — and Stevens was able to contribute in a new way to her school’s choir.
“It was definitely hard to get used to at first, but now I’m kind of used to it,” she said.
Dedicated music students from all over Kentucky each year audition to be part of the Junior High Chorus — which essentially functions as the All-State Chorus at that level — to go to Louisville and sing in an ensemble made up of the 200 best student performers from around the Commonwealth. Stevens submitted a two-minute audition piece, chosen by state choir officials, to try to earn her first statewide selection.
“It was a Latin song, so it was really hard to learn,” she said.
Eventually, Stevens got some good news.
“Mrs. Correll called my mom when we in in the car and said I’d made it,” said Stevens. “I felt really happy. I didn’t think I could do it.”
It’s a unique achievement. As rare as female tenors are in general, they’re even more hard to find at the All-State level. Stroube only found record of one other to make the Kentucky Junior High Chorus in recent years.
Stevens’ mother, Tracy McQuarter, said she’s long known of her daughter’s talent.
“I’m very proud of her,” said McQuarter. “She started in piano, and her piano instructor (Marcia Moser), who was also her voice instructor, moved her to (voice) when she showed interest in choir. Between her instructor and and Mrs. Correll, she’s really developed her voice.”
McQuarter said that Correll has been a “very positive influence” on Stevens, and a good support system.
“(Stevens) was a little nervous, being the only (tenor) girl, but with Mrs. Correll’s encouragement, she’s done really well,” said McQuarter.
Stevens’ Kentucky Junior High Chorus experience will take place in February in Louisville, where she’ll be staying amongst and practicing with other students like herself from other counties. Mixing with like-minded people is sure to be a positive experience for the young vocalist.
“I think it will help me, so I can hear different voices,” said Stevens.
Stevens received another exciting opportunity lately — performing with her choir at the inauguration for new Kentucky governor Andy Beshear in Frankfort on Tuesday.
“It was really fun,” she said. “I feel really special to have had that opportunity because not everyone gets to go.”
As a female tenor. “special” is exactly what Stevens is. Being unique is one of the best parts of having this vocal gift, she noted.
“I get treated differently than everybody else,” she said. “(Correll) is like, ‘Emily, you can go do this. Everybody else, stay here and do this.’ ... I get more opportunities because there are not as many tenors as altos and sopranos.”
And it’s made her more versatile, learning more about different keys and vocal ranges, said Stevens.
The best thing about it all, however, is just being able to sing. For Stevens, that sort of stress relief and self-expression is what makes life hum right along.
“All the stuff I’m worrying about, I can just sing and get it all out,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.