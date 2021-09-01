Local venues finding ways to honor fallen U.S. soldiers

Honoring those who lost their lives in service to their country can take many forms.
The gestures, although bound by the limitations of symbolism, can be powerful. They can make a statement. And they can help those who grieve take a step, however small it may be, toward healing.
Last Thursday, 13 U.S. soldiers were killed along with at least 90 Afghans in an apparent terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, including two suicide bombers. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the deaths, which took place in the midst of the ongoing effort to evacuate Americans and others from the now-Taliban controlled country.
The fallen soldiers included 11 members of the U.S. Marine Corps -- Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, and Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui -- as well as Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.
The 13 troops who died in Kabul were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, according to the Associated Press.
Here in Somerset, some are finding their own way of honoring the fallen.
At Texas Roadhouse, staff set up a table, left unseated, with 13 glasses of beer lined up, along with the words "In Memorium" on the floor beside it. Joe Hamlet, managing partner at the local restaurant, said the tribute was put in place this weekend and will likely stay for a few more days.
"Our hearts hurt for the families that happened to," he said of those who lost loved ones in the attacks. "We wanted to do something to remember them."
Hamlet noted that the restaurant typically has a table honoring fallen soldiers on Veterans Day, and that helped inspire this idea. He noted that other Texas Roadhouse locations across the country have done likewise.
"I'm seeing more and more stuff on Facebook, people doing something (to remember the soldiers)," he said. "It's just our small way to say, 'Thank you for your sacrifice.'"
Hamlet acknowledge that he's seen a lot of customers take pictures and put them on social media to share what Texas Roadhouse was doing to honor the soldiers.
"It's been spreading like wildfire on Facebook," he said. "I've not had any negative comments, it's all been positive."
In downtown Somerset, the city government has found its own way to pay its respects. On Monday, 13 flags were placed along the sidewalk in front of the Somerset Energy Center in remembrance of the 13 fallen service members.
"We wanted to do something to respectfully honor their service and sacrifice, and this was a way we could do that," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. "In this trying time, we want to ensure all veterans know that we love and support them."
