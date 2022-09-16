In the girls’ 2000m run for 4th-6th grades, Southwestern would finish in first place, led by fourth grader Aden Ping’s eighth place finish in a time of 9:27.58. Pulaski County would finish in second place, led by sixth grader Adalynn Murray’s first place finish in a time of 8:24.53. Somerset Christian would finish in third, led by fifth grader Claire Hardy’s third place finish in a time of 8:41.68. Somerset’s top placer was fifth grader Olivia Cheuvront, who finished seventh with a time of 9:26.84.
In the boys’ 2000m run for 4th-6th grades, Somerset would finish in first place, led by fifth grader Porter Hoseclaw’s fourth place finish in a time of 8:18.32. Southwestern would finish in second place, led by sixth grader Mason Reynolds and his fifth-place finish in a time of 8:21.64. Somerset Christian would be the third-place team, led by sixth grader James Hardy’s second place performance with a time of 7:55.57. Pulaski would finish in fifth, led by fifth grader Britain Cotton’s 12th place finish in a time of 8:44.54.
In the girls’ 2000m race for K-3rd grade, Southwestern would finish in first led by third grader Emjay Ping, who won her race with a time of 9:20.98. Pulaski would finish in third, led by third grader Paisley Cox, who finished second with a time of 9:28.13. Somerset Christian’s top runner was third grader Rachel Hardy, who finished fourth with a time of 9:42.17. Somerset’s top runner was third grader Story Cox, who finished 54th with a time of 13:44.00.
Finally, in the boys’ 2000m race for K-3rd grade, Somerset would take the top spot, led by third grader Wilson Gehring and his first-place finish with a time of 8:14.39. Southwestern would finish in third, led by third grader Tripp Phelps and his fourth-place finish in a time of 9:13.45. Somerset Christian would finish fourth, led by an eighth-place finish by third grader Oliver Davis in a time of 9:27.90. Pulaski’s top placer was second grader EJ Hutchinson, who finished fifth with a time of 9:21.26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.