London-Laurel Rescue Squad to host haunted house

LONDON, Ky. -- The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is announcing that this October it will continue the tradition of its haunted house fundraiser.
Starting October 9 at 8 p.m. London-Laurel Rescue Squad will open its doors every Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $10 per guest. We plan to open every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the rescue squad building right behind the city fire department.
With COVID-19 being a concern the London-Laurel Rescue Squad spoke with the health department and formulated some guidelines to follow, allowing the haunted house to have an endorsement from the health department.
There will be reduced seating in the waiting room and additional seating outside. Everyone that can wear a mask is recommended to do so. All of the staff will be using Halloween masks this year instead of make-up effects.
This has been the biggest fundraiser for the London-Laurel Rescue Squad for over 20 years and helps to pay for equipment used in emergencies.
"We really depend on this to be a success to be able to continue providing quality emergency services with modern equipment," Nathan Kirby, the public information officer for the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, said. "Last year had a successful turnout and we hope that this year will be even better given that many other forms of entertainment have been limited due to COVID-19."
