An interest in the latest statistics often draws me to a handful of websites that publish current facts and trends. A recent listing from Publishers Weekly provided noteworthy information.
Over the past 25 years, religious publishing has experienced massive consolidation, resulting in fewer than 1,000 Christian bookstores today. The majority of books from the $1.2 billion industry are sold through outlets like Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Amazon today.
Reading has been a significant part of the Christian experience from the beginning. At the end of Paul’s second letter to Timothy, he makes the request, “When you come, bring the cloak I left with Carpus at Troas, also the books, and above all the parchments” (2 Timothy 4:13). At the end of his days, Paul wanted his books.
John Wesley was known as “a man of one book,” but he actually read many books and encouraged others to do so. Wesley wrote, “Spend all the morning, or at least five hours in twenty-four, in reading the most useful books.” Wesley had a conviction that Methodists should be devoted to reading.
This month we are looking at a handful of practices that will start our year off correctly. These practices can develop into habits that can change the direction of our lives. Last week we discussed having regular quiet time with God. Today our attention is focused on reading.
Reading offers untold benefits. Besides expanding our knowledge and perspective, it sparks our creativity. Studies have shown that reading improves our concentration, strengthens memory retention, and develops critical thinking skills. Reading can inspire us and motivate us.
But in spite of all of these benefits and a host of others, a Gallup study released early last year shows that reading has been declining since 2015. The average American is reading three fewer books than they did five years ago. The number isn’t because fewer people are reading; rather, they are reading less.
Let’s look at four Christian books published in 2022 that should be on your reading list. While this is not a word-for-word endorsement of the books or their theology, the books offer encouragement, hope, and challenge. These are listed in no particular order.
Prolific Christian author John Eldredge released “Resilient: Restoring Your Weary Soul in These Turbulent Times.” Bestselling author Eldredge reminds us that life has taken a real beating during the last several years. He gives tools you can use to reclaim your joy, strengthen your heart, and grow during the storms of life.
Eldredge, author of “Wild at Heart,” had been publishing books for nearly 50 years. Over the course of his ministry, our paths have crossed several times. John is sincere in his faith and thoughtful about attempting to apply the principles of truth to the circumstances of life.
Popular preacher and radio speaker Tony Evans released another new book in 2022. Evans understands life’s hardships firsthand. Over the course of the last two years, Evans lost his brother, sister, two nieces, brother-in-law, father, and wife. During the same time, both of his daughters received the terrible news they had cancer.
In the wave of pain and discouragement, Evans wrote the book “Hope for the Hurting.” Books that offer encouragement and theory are helpful, but when those books are written by someone who is in the midst of experiencing turmoil, the value increases exponentially.
Timothy Keller is the senior pastor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. He is well-known for his reasoned and clear approach to understanding the Christian faith. His book, “The Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Skepticism” was named Book of the Year for 2008 by World Magazine.
His contribution to the publishing world in 2022 was the book, “Forgive: Why Should I and How Can I?” Forgiving anyone in a meaningful way may well be one of the most difficult tasks a person has. If we don’t forgive, resentment and vengeance slowly begin to consume our waking moments. Forgiveness can be mastered and applied, and it is a practice that cuts to the very heart of a Christian’s theology and life.
Keller is another individual who is called upon to apply his faith to life every day. The 71-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in May of 2020. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, the average patient with Keller’s diagnosis will survive less than a year. Since his diagnosis, Keller has also released books on suffering and dying.
As Keller approaches the end of his life, he writes of the priorities of his heart. His book on forgiveness begins with a quote from Desmond Tutu. Tutu, a Black South African who grew up under apartheid, insisted that “without forgiveness, there is no future” for South Africa. Perhaps we can understand the same.
Finally, New York Times bestselling author Lysa TerKeurst has written “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are” to show proper ways to set boundaries. She also includes an approach for ending relationships that are negative and destructive to you.
Setting boundaries has been an accepted practice in counseling for years. TerKeurst speaks of a frustrating cycle of creating ineffective boundaries and offers practical suggestions for implementing healthier patterns. Her thoughts are supported by Christian counselor Jim Cress who offers insights throughout the book.
Lysa TerKeurst is a popular author and speaker in women’s and marriage ministries. The year has been a ride of turmoil both professionally and personally. At the beginning of the year, she announced that she and her husband were ending their marriage of almost 30 years because of his chosen patterns to dishonor God and their marriage. After years of fighting to save her marriage, she made the choice to hold to the boundaries she had set.
Take this year to grow in your understanding and perspective on faith and life because of the books you choose to read.
Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and voluntary ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area.
