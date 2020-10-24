Louisville trio arrested after pound of meth discovered in vehicle

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. -- Three people from Louisville were arrested after Laurel County and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies located about a pound of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle they were traveling in on Thursday night.
Deandre M. Johnson, 30, Robert Bright, 26, and Bennasha Kenyatta Harris, age 23, were arrested on various charges after the joint drug investigation by the two law enforcement agencies at 8:23 p.m.
Johnson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense - methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Bright was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense - methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Harris was charged with being a fugitive wanted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Indiana.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
