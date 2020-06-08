Former University Kentucky football star Lynn Bowden, Jr. will be a special guest at a free Somerset Youth Football Football Camp on Saturday, July 11. The wide receiver turned quarterback will be a special guest at a free football camp in Somerset on Saturday, July 11.
The camp will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Somerset High School William Clark Field. It will only be for Somerset Youth Football League participants and Somerset area kids due to COVID-19. The camp is for kids from first grade through sixth grade.
Bowden Jr., the former receiver turned quarterback was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 80th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Bowden won 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year, the Paul Hornung Award, led the SEC in rushing and was named first-team All-SEC by the coaches and Associated Press.
